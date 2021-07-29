A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. A10 Networks had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 22.47%.

Shares of NYSE:ATEN traded up $0.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.91. The stock had a trading volume of 8,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,890. A10 Networks has a one year low of $6.13 and a one year high of $12.61. The firm has a market cap of $998.41 million, a P/E ratio of 48.00 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.70.

Get A10 Networks alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on ATEN shares. BWS Financial increased their target price on shares of A10 Networks from $13.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of A10 Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of A10 Networks in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. A10 Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.75.

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the United States, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and EMEA countries. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and micro services; and Thunder Carrier Grade Networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for A10 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A10 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.