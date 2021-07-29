A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) Given New $17.00 Price Target at BWS Financial

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) had its target price upped by BWS Financial from $13.50 to $17.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

ATEN has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded A10 Networks from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Craig Hallum began coverage on A10 Networks in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.75.

NYSE:ATEN opened at $12.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $965.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.00 and a beta of 0.92. A10 Networks has a one year low of $6.13 and a one year high of $12.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.70.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 22.47% and a net margin of 9.17%. On average, equities research analysts expect that A10 Networks will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of A10 Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,741,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 291,391 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after purchasing an additional 23,956 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,570 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 104,493 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 25,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,022 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

About A10 Networks

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the United States, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and EMEA countries. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and micro services; and Thunder Carrier Grade Networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

