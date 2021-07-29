A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Shares Bought by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 29.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 125,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 28,731 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $8,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AOS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,930,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 200.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,001,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,908,000 after buying an additional 668,383 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in A. O. Smith by 113.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,140,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,535,000 after purchasing an additional 606,273 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in A. O. Smith by 246.2% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 794,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,745,000 after purchasing an additional 565,289 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in A. O. Smith by 68.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,040,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,367,000 after purchasing an additional 423,371 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Ronald D. Brown sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total transaction of $824,520.00. Also, VP James F. Stern sold 44,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total transaction of $3,107,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,898 shares in the company, valued at $203,294.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 125,328 shares of company stock worth $8,802,676. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AOS opened at $69.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of 28.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.06. A. O. Smith Co. has a 1 year low of $47.16 and a 1 year high of $73.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 22.37%. The company had revenue of $769.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.15%.

AOS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on A. O. Smith from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.14.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

