9,130 Shares in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Acquired by Axiom Investment Management LLC

Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,130 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fluor by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,963,167 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $368,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198,140 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fluor by 286.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,523,238 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $127,530,000 after acquiring an additional 4,095,248 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fluor by 6.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,163,117 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,946,000 after acquiring an additional 133,333 shares during the period. Impala Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fluor by 19.9% during the first quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 1,545,075 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,676,000 after acquiring an additional 256,174 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fluor by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,538,418 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,569,000 after acquiring an additional 6,035 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

Fluor stock opened at $16.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.37 and a beta of 2.92. Fluor Co. has a 52 week low of $8.10 and a 52 week high of $25.08.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Fluor had a negative return on equity of 8.63% and a negative net margin of 1.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.22) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Fluor Co. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FLR. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Fluor from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup cut their target price on Fluor from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fluor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.17.

Fluor Company Profile

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

