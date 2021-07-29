$9.14 EPS Expected for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) will announce $9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $7.69 and the highest estimate coming in at $11.15. The Goldman Sachs Group posted earnings per share of $9.68 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group will report full year earnings of $52.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $51.00 to $57.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $36.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $34.06 to $39.43. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow The Goldman Sachs Group.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 33.03%. The company had revenue of $15.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.26 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GS shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $392.45.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 100.0% in the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GS opened at $374.23 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $371.61. The Goldman Sachs Group has a twelve month low of $185.52 and a twelve month high of $393.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 14.60%.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

