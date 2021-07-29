8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) CFO Samuel C. Wilson Sells 916 Shares

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) CFO Samuel C. Wilson sold 916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total transaction of $24,301.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 224,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,944,179.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSE EGHT opened at $25.89 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.71. 8×8, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.71 and a 12-month high of $39.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.49 and a beta of 1.14.

Get 8X8 alerts:

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $144.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.96 million. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 31.10% and a negative return on equity of 73.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that 8×8, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in 8X8 by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 76,046 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 3,284 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in 8X8 by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 761,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,703,000 after buying an additional 3,426 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of 8X8 by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 28,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of 8X8 by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 377,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,261,000 after purchasing an additional 154,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of 8X8 by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 30,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. 97.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EGHT shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of 8X8 from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target (down previously from $32.50) on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. 8X8 has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.40.

About 8X8

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.