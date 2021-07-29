8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) CFO Samuel C. Wilson Sells 916 Shares

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) CFO Samuel C. Wilson sold 916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total transaction of $24,301.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 224,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,944,179.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
NYSE EGHT opened at $25.89 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.71. 8×8, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.71 and a 12-month high of $39.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.49 and a beta of 1.14.
8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $144.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.96 million. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 31.10% and a negative return on equity of 73.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that 8×8, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EGHT shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of 8X8 from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target (down previously from $32.50) on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. 8X8 has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.40.
About 8X8
8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.
