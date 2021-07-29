8,722 Shares in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Purchased by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,722 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 757.8% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 46.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,397 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. 78.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Telephone and Data Systems alerts:

In other news, SVP Joseph R. Hanley sold 5,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total transaction of $136,628.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,771 shares in the company, valued at $341,658.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Clarence A. Davis sold 3,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total value of $98,432.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $358,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Telephone and Data Systems from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. increased their price target on Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

Shares of Telephone and Data Systems stock opened at $22.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.16. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.38 and a fifty-two week high of $26.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.92.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 4.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Telephone and Data Systems’s payout ratio is 36.27%.

Telephone and Data Systems Profile

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc engages in the provision of wire line and cable broadband, video and voice services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Cellular, Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Telecom’s Wireline and Cable. The U.S. Cellular segment provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a variety of demographic segments.

Featured Article: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Telephone and Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telephone and Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.