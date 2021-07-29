8,605 Shares in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Bought by Invst LLC

Invst LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,148,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PG. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PG traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $139.50. 663,317 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,361,126. The stock has a market cap of $341.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $121.54 and a twelve month high of $146.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $136.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 67.97%.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.20, for a total value of $414,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 56,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total value of $7,783,977.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,193,740 shares of company stock worth $295,603,005 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. UBS Group initiated coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.80.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

