86,000 Shares in Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PTOCU) Acquired by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PTOCU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 86,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Pine Technology Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,188,000. Ionic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pine Technology Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,473,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Pine Technology Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,420,000. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pine Technology Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,418,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in Pine Technology Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,487,000.

NASDAQ PTOCU opened at $9.93 on Thursday. Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.77 and a 1 year high of $10.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.95.

Pine Technology Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify the business in the areas of InsurTech or insurance. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Aurora, Ohio.

