834,868 Shares in Thoma Bravo Advantage (NYSE:TBA) Acquired by Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Thoma Bravo Advantage (NYSE:TBA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 834,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,724,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TBA. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Thoma Bravo Advantage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,700,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Thoma Bravo Advantage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,360,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Thoma Bravo Advantage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,191,000. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Thoma Bravo Advantage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,800,000. Finally, FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Thoma Bravo Advantage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,622,000.

Thoma Bravo Advantage stock opened at $8.46 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.97. Thoma Bravo Advantage has a 1 year low of $9.72 and a 1 year high of $13.19.

Thoma Bravo Advantage does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

