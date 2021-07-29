73,522 Shares in PropTech Investment Co. II (NASDAQ:PTIC) Bought by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in PropTech Investment Co. II (NASDAQ:PTIC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 73,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,000. Paloma Partners Management Co owned about 1.07% of PropTech Investment Co. II as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of PropTech Investment Co. II in the first quarter worth $56,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in PropTech Investment Co. II during the first quarter valued at $100,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PropTech Investment Co. II during the first quarter valued at $104,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PropTech Investment Co. II during the first quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in PropTech Investment Co. II during the first quarter valued at $264,000.

Shares of PTIC opened at $9.73 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.78. PropTech Investment Co. II has a 12 month low of $9.67 and a 12 month high of $10.70.

Proptech Investment Corporation II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the PropTech or real estate industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilson, Wyoming.

