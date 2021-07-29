700,000 Shares in Virtuoso Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:VOSOU) Purchased by Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Virtuoso Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:VOSOU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,902,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beach Point Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Virtuoso Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $986,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Virtuoso Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $6,380,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Virtuoso Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $99,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Virtuoso Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $1,903,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Virtuoso Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $492,000.

Virtuoso Acquisition stock opened at $10.66 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.53. Virtuoso Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.72 and a 12 month high of $11.15.

Virtuoso Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Westport, Connecticut.

