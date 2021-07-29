687,051 Shares in Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GGPIU) Purchased by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GGPIU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 687,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,822,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GGPIU. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Gores Guggenheim in the 1st quarter worth about $2,482,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Gores Guggenheim during the 1st quarter worth about $248,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Gores Guggenheim during the 1st quarter worth about $11,259,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gores Guggenheim during the 1st quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Gores Guggenheim during the 1st quarter worth about $4,965,000.

Get Gores Guggenheim alerts:

Shares of Gores Guggenheim stock opened at $10.35 on Thursday. Gores Guggenheim, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $11.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.14.

Gores Guggenheim, Inc, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

Read More: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGPIU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GGPIU).

Receive News & Ratings for Gores Guggenheim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gores Guggenheim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.