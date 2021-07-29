63,715 Shares in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Bought by HRT Financial LP

HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 63,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000. HRT Financial LP owned about 0.15% of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 130.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 13,288 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 229,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 16,919 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 405,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after buying an additional 18,793 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 117.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 113,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 61,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 41.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 238,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 70,113 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.20.

Shares of ZYNE opened at $4.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 2.47. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $3.15 and a one year high of $9.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.18.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.05. Research analysts anticipate that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Zynerba Pharmaceuticals

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. It improves the lives of patients and their families living with severe, chronic health conditions, including Fragile X syndrome, autism spectrum disorder, 22q11.2 deletion syndrome, and a heterogeneous group of rare and ultra-rare epilepsies known as developmental and epileptic encephalopathies.

