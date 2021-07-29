6,091 Shares in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Bought by Warren Averett Asset Management LLC

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 6,091 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth $582,273,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 698.3% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,883,067 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $250,544,000 after purchasing an additional 6,020,824 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 660.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,038,812 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $193,182,000 after purchasing an additional 5,244,379 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 34.0% in the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 18,504,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $673,560,000 after purchasing an additional 4,691,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 229.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,592,086 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $130,819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501,742 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.28% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $39.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,412,047. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.47. The firm has a market cap of $80.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.97 and a 52-week high of $41.13.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 16.77%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.6778 dividend. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.87%.

ENB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CIBC increased their price target on Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Enbridge from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.14.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest and other feeder pipelines.

