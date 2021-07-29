$6.80 Earnings Per Share Expected for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) will post earnings of $6.80 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for United Rentals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $7.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.22. United Rentals posted earnings per share of $5.40 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Rentals will report full-year earnings of $21.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.55 to $22.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $24.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.04 to $27.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for United Rentals.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.75 by ($0.09). United Rentals had a return on equity of 29.36% and a net margin of 10.87%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.68 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. upgraded United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Argus boosted their target price on United Rentals from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on United Rentals from $246.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup upgraded United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.62.

In related news, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 2,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.65, for a total value of $862,245.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,576,465.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in URI. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of URI stock opened at $325.89 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $317.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.05. United Rentals has a 12 month low of $151.41 and a 12 month high of $354.60.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

