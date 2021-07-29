$6.65 Billion in Sales Expected for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) will report $6.65 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.07 billion and the lowest is $5.99 billion. Freeport-McMoRan posted sales of $3.85 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 72.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan will report full-year sales of $23.35 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $22.17 billion to $25.19 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $25.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.37 billion to $27.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Freeport-McMoRan.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 88.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $38.00 to $36.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.05.

In related news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 20,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total transaction of $899,184.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,020,228. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 42,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total transaction of $1,757,375.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 82,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,425,309.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,500 shares of company stock worth $3,402,577 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 250.0% in the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 700 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 120.4% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 787 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 83.0% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 851 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 76.5% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 962 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

FCX traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $38.11. 460,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,974,822. Freeport-McMoRan has a 1 year low of $12.44 and a 1 year high of $46.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

