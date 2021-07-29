$6.25 Billion in Sales Expected for Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) will report sales of $6.25 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Rite Aid’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.27 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.22 billion. Rite Aid reported sales of $5.98 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, September 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Rite Aid will report full year sales of $25.16 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $25.15 billion to $25.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $25.47 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Rite Aid.

Get Rite Aid alerts:

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.21 billion. Rite Aid had a positive return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS.

RAD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut Rite Aid from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Rite Aid from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rite Aid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Rite Aid from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. Rite Aid has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $14.50.

Shares of Rite Aid stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $15.28. 42,633 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,530,185. The firm has a market cap of $841.73 million, a P/E ratio of -20.31 and a beta of 0.82. Rite Aid has a 52 week low of $8.85 and a 52 week high of $32.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Rite Aid by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,005,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,402,000 after buying an additional 793,118 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Rite Aid by 625.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,696,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,716,000 after buying an additional 1,462,995 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in Rite Aid by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,029,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,067,000 after buying an additional 116,196 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Rite Aid by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 937,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,837,000 after buying an additional 231,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Rite Aid by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 931,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,056,000 after buying an additional 87,610 shares during the last quarter. 57.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rite Aid

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, pet care, and other every day and convenience products, as well as brand and generic prescription drugs.

Further Reading: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rite Aid (RAD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rite Aid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rite Aid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.