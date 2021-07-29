$6.11 Billion in Sales Expected for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) to announce sales of $6.11 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Cummins’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.23 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.92 billion. Cummins posted sales of $3.85 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 58.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cummins will report full year sales of $24.50 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $24.07 billion to $24.98 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $26.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.59 billion to $26.60 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cummins.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CMI shares. Cowen raised Cummins from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $291.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Bank of America raised Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Cummins from $274.00 to $271.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $267.95.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Cummins during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Cummins by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Cummins during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Cummins during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Cummins during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. 79.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CMI stock traded up $1.25 on Monday, hitting $233.27. The company had a trading volume of 24,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,056,209. The stock has a market cap of $34.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $245.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.82. Cummins has a twelve month low of $189.93 and a twelve month high of $277.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 44.33%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

