5,768 Shares in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Purchased by Applied Capital LLC

Applied Capital LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 5,768 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $691,000. Abbott Laboratories accounts for about 0.7% of Applied Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ABT. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,411 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. JBJ Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,972 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 7,272 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 3,696 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,287 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ABT traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $120.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,700,094. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $98.67 and a 52-week high of $128.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $114.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $214.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.68.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 27.00%. The firm had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (down previously from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.00.

In other news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total transaction of $11,339,662.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,783 shares in the company, valued at $7,167,981.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

