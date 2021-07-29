5,676 Shares in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Purchased by Invst LLC

Invst LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Marriott International by 113.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 58.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $123.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $119.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.35.

NASDAQ MAR traded up $4.33 on Thursday, hitting $148.90. 121,459 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,347,172. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.11. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.30 and a 1-year high of $159.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $140.92. The firm has a market cap of $48.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.80 and a beta of 1.88.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Marriott International had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 57.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 360 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total transaction of $49,701.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,992.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 12.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

