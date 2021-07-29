5,565 Shares in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Acquired by Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 5,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Aperture Investors LLC bought a new stake in The Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter valued at $2,334,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new stake in The Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter valued at $944,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in The Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter valued at $6,809,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in The Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter valued at $411,000. 60.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on KHC shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.75.

In related news, insider Bruno Keller sold 19,725 shares of The Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total transaction of $858,629.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 162,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,057,562.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director John T. Cahill sold 209,488 shares of The Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $8,857,152.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KHC opened at $39.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $47.84 billion, a PE ratio of 88.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.38. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $28.56 and a 52-week high of $44.95.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.12. The Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 2.05%. The business had revenue of $6.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

