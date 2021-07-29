5,518 Shares in AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:YOLO) Bought by Optiver Holding B.V.

Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:YOLO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF by 3,152.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter.

Get AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:YOLO opened at $19.21 on Thursday. AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF has a one year low of $10.37 and a one year high of $31.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.40.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YOLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:YOLO).

Receive News & Ratings for AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.