53,527 Shares in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Purchased by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 53,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,042,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1,621.6% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 637 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

BMRN has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink started coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Sunday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.62 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, July 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.51.

In related news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 4,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.30, for a total value of $365,895.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,385,552.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.12, for a total transaction of $1,953,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,839 shares in the company, valued at $23,735,902.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 49,963 shares of company stock valued at $3,907,461. 1.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $78.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 3.66. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.35 and a 52 week high of $124.52. The firm has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.63.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.18. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 2.77% and a net margin of 43.11%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

