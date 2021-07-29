5,279 Shares in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Acquired by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 36.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 187.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. 94.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Casella Waste Systems from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.50.

Shares of Casella Waste Systems stock opened at $64.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.31. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.98 and a 12 month high of $69.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.48, a P/E/G ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.93.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 12.09%. The business had revenue of $189.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.87 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

