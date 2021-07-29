5,162 Shares in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Acquired by Sierra Capital LLC

Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,162 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Baron Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Facebook by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Facebook by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 65.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.36, for a total value of $78,340.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,890 shares in the company, valued at $3,099,130.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.13, for a total value of $25,519,049.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,402,070 shares of company stock valued at $807,269,557 over the last 90 days. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded down $13.04 on Thursday, hitting $360.24. 786,533 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,689,670. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $341.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $229.00 and a 12 month high of $377.55.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.19 EPS for the current year.

FB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $395.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $397.35.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

