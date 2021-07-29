4,548 Shares in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Purchased by Warren Averett Asset Management LLC

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pendal Group Limited grew its position in shares of Encompass Health by 24.6% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Encompass Health by 9.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 780,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,928,000 after purchasing an additional 70,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Encompass Health by 12.9% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,251,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,467,000 after purchasing an additional 142,797 shares during the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EHC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Encompass Health from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price target on Encompass Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Encompass Health from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Encompass Health from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Encompass Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.57.

NYSE EHC traded up $1.48 on Thursday, hitting $82.46. 2,457 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 610,136. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Encompass Health Co. has a 52 week low of $60.44 and a 52 week high of $89.68. The company has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.13.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 6.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is 38.75%.

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

