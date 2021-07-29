4,347 Shares in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Acquired by Tealwood Asset Management Inc.

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,347 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter worth $36,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter worth $37,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter worth $37,000. 96.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DECK shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $426.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $436.00 to $444.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $420.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $380.00.

Shares of NYSE:DECK traded up $1.59 on Thursday, reaching $406.04. 5,664 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,968. The company has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.03 and a beta of 0.80. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $192.58 and a fifty-two week high of $414.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $360.21.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $561.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.41 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 28.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the textile maker to purchase up to 8.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.93, for a total transaction of $169,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,682 shares in the company, valued at $9,409,942.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David Powers sold 2,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.68, for a total value of $862,588.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,892,098.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,225 shares of company stock valued at $1,226,393. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

