40,000 Shares in DHC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHCAU) Purchased by Ratan Capital Management LP

Ratan Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of DHC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHCAU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Condor Capital Management bought a new position in DHC Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in DHC Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in DHC Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $106,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in DHC Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in DHC Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $199,000.

Get DHC Acquisition alerts:

DHCAU remained flat at $$10.06 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 27 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,196. DHC Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.76 and a 1 year high of $10.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.03.

DHC Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on industries, including technology, digitalization, and disruption. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Southlake, Texas.

Featured Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for DHC Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHC Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.