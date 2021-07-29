3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Bought by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,040 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $4,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of 3M by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,733 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,297,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in 3M by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,689 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in 3M by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,863 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in 3M by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its stake in 3M by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 8,567 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 66.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MMM traded up $0.60 on Thursday, reaching $198.88. The company had a trading volume of 24,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,476,717. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a 1 year low of $148.80 and a 1 year high of $208.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $199.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.00% and a net margin of 17.34%. 3M’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. 3M’s payout ratio is 67.73%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MMM. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $218.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Argus lifted their price target on 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on 3M from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $210.00 to $212.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.75.

In other 3M news, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total value of $2,393,229.14. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 47,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,500,677.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

