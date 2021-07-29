3M (NYSE:MMM) Price Target Raised to $225.00 at Argus

3M (NYSE:MMM) had its target price raised by Argus from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut 3M from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Barclays increased their price target on 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered 3M from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $218.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $198.75.

MMM stock opened at $198.28 on Wednesday. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $148.80 and a fifty-two week high of $208.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $199.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $114.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.31. 3M had a return on equity of 44.00% and a net margin of 17.34%. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. 3M’s payout ratio is 67.73%.

In other 3M news, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total value of $2,393,229.14. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 47,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,500,677.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in 3M in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

