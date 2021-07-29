36,486 Shares in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Bought by Cim Investment Mangement Inc.

Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 36,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of OPKO Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of OPKO Health by 129.9% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 4,122 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of OPKO Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of OPKO Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of OPKO Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on OPKO Health in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.94 per share, with a total value of $98,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,068,951 shares in the company, valued at $12,091,666.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jon R. Cohen purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.81 per share, for a total transaction of $190,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $476,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 775,000 shares of company stock worth $2,840,500. 41.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of OPKO Health stock opened at $3.89 on Thursday. OPKO Health, Inc. has a one year low of $2.84 and a one year high of $6.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.78. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 1.76.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. OPKO Health had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 6.83%. The company had revenue of $545.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.00 million. On average, analysts predict that OPKO Health, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OPKO Health Company Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Diagnostics segment include clinical laboratory operations of BioReference, as well as point-of-care operations.

