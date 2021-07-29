318,548 Shares in Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) Purchased by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 318,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,335,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COUR. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Coursera during the first quarter worth about $116,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Coursera during the first quarter worth approximately $450,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Coursera during the first quarter worth approximately $148,011,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Coursera during the first quarter worth approximately $3,375,000. Finally, Symmetry Investments LP purchased a new position in Coursera during the first quarter worth approximately $338,000. 31.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Leah F. Belsky sold 15,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.02, for a total value of $631,790.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chun Yu Wong sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.88, for a total value of $1,944,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 308,549 shares of company stock worth $12,284,335 in the last three months.

Several research firms recently commented on COUR. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Coursera in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Coursera from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. William Blair started coverage on Coursera in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. DA Davidson started coverage on Coursera in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Coursera in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.75.

NASDAQ COUR opened at $37.79 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.28. Coursera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.59 and a 12-month high of $62.53.

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $88.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.04 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

