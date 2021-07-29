$310.57 Million in Sales Expected for Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) will post $310.57 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Astec Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $325.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $301.91 million. Astec Industries reported sales of $265.30 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Astec Industries will report full-year sales of $1.16 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Astec Industries.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $284.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.45 million. Astec Industries had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 3.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Astec Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASTE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,639,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $274,485,000 after buying an additional 199,255 shares during the period. Impala Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Astec Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,784,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Astec Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,314,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 190.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 174,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,108,000 after buying an additional 114,390 shares during the period. Finally, Aperture Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Aperture Investors LLC now owns 332,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,082,000 after buying an additional 95,634 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASTE traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.23. 73,935 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,970. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 39.37 and a beta of 1.37. Astec Industries has a fifty-two week low of $43.79 and a fifty-two week high of $80.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. Astec Industries’s payout ratio is presently 18.49%.

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as offers engineering and environmental permitting services.

