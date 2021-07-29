30,718 Shares in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) Acquired by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 30,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Newmark Group by 122.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Newmark Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Newmark Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Newmark Group during the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Newmark Group during the 1st quarter valued at $142,000. 56.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NMRK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Newmark Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Newmark Group in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.43.

NMRK stock opened at $12.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. Newmark Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.87 and a 1 year high of $13.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.88.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $503.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.13 million. Newmark Group had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 30.14%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.30%.

About Newmark Group

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.

