3,000 Shares in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Acquired by Axiom Investment Management LLC

Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 154.6% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 869 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. 81.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SRPT. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $166.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.05.

Shares of SRPT stock opened at $69.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.53. The company has a current ratio of 6.23, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.30 and a 1-year high of $181.83.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.01) by ($0.09). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 122.76% and a negative return on equity of 87.11%. The company had revenue of $146.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

