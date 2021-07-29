$3.03 Billion in Sales Expected for Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) This Quarter

Analysts expect Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) to post sales of $3.03 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Aramark’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.08 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.93 billion. Aramark posted sales of $2.15 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 40.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Aramark will report full-year sales of $12.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.94 billion to $12.37 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $15.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.48 billion to $16.16 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Aramark.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Aramark had a negative return on equity of 14.89% and a negative net margin of 5.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ARMK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank raised Aramark to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Aramark from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.36.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Aramark by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Aramark by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 65,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Aramark by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 18,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in Aramark by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 61,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Aramark by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 249,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,443,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARMK opened at $35.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.91 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Aramark has a one year low of $20.31 and a one year high of $43.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -258.82%.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

