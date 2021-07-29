2,933 Shares in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) Acquired by HRT Financial LP

HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,933 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IOSP. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Innospec during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,468,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Innospec by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 773,512 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $79,432,000 after purchasing an additional 155,827 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Innospec by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,981,938 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $408,905,000 after acquiring an additional 137,831 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Innospec by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 329,406 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,886,000 after acquiring an additional 113,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telemark Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innospec in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,269,000. 94.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Innospec alerts:

IOSP has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Innospec from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Innospec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

In related news, CEO Patrick Williams sold 7,988 shares of Innospec stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.70, for a total transaction of $812,379.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,910,895.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Brian Watt sold 2,016 shares of Innospec stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total value of $203,716.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,595 shares in the company, valued at $2,687,424.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 20,748 shares of company stock worth $2,108,725 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

IOSP stock opened at $87.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 118.34 and a beta of 1.32. Innospec Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.48 and a 1 year high of $107.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.01.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $339.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.20 million. Innospec had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 1.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Innospec Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is a positive change from Innospec’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Innospec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.40%.

Innospec Profile

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, and Oilfield Services segments. The Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products used as additives in various fuels.

Read More: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Innospec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innospec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.