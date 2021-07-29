2,840 Shares in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) Bought by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,840 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Hill-Rom by 928.6% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 288 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Hill-Rom in the first quarter worth $40,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Hill-Rom in the first quarter worth $119,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Hill-Rom in the first quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Windsor Group LTD bought a new position in Hill-Rom in the first quarter worth $211,000. 83.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HRC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Hill-Rom from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Hill-Rom from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.80.

In related news, SVP Deborah Rasin sold 10,223 shares of Hill-Rom stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total value of $1,131,379.41. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,432 shares in the company, valued at $3,367,909.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Mary Kay Ladone sold 8,349 shares of Hill-Rom stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,001,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $683,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HRC opened at $132.64 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $114.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.61. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.31 and a 52-week high of $142.47. The company has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 31.51, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.57.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.30. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 24.48% and a net margin of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $762.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio is 17.36%.

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

