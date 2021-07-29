2,810 Shares in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Acquired by Columbia Asset Management

Columbia Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Paychex by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 51,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,760,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 217,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Paychex by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 12,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Paychex by 247.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 42,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,947,000 after purchasing an additional 30,160 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in Paychex by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

PAYX has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Paychex from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Paychex from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, boosted their price target on Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Paychex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.35.

NASDAQ:PAYX traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $113.66. 2,089 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,757,811. The stock has a market cap of $40.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $106.29. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.38 and a 12-month high of $113.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Paychex had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 38.04%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.84%.

Paychex declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Paychex news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 10,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.41, for a total value of $1,219,648.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,218.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total transaction of $65,123.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 86,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,748,433.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 413,004 shares of company stock worth $44,629,618. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

