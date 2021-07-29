28,035 Shares in Pzena Investment Management, Inc (NYSE:PZN) Purchased by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Pzena Investment Management, Inc (NYSE:PZN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 28,035 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,425 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 55,223 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 8,845 shares in the last quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 154,780 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 228,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,401,000 after acquiring an additional 10,147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PZN stock opened at $11.27 on Thursday. Pzena Investment Management, Inc has a one year low of $4.62 and a one year high of $12.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.25. The stock has a market cap of $817.84 million, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th.

About Pzena Investment Management

Pzena Investment Management, Inc is a employee owned investment manager. The firm manages equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets. The firm provides its services to Individuals, high net worth individuals, investment companies, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, pension and profit sharing plans, state or municipal government entities, charitable organizations, other investment advisers, insurance companies, sovereign wealth funds and foreign official institutions, corporations or other businesses.

