$26.77 Million in Sales Expected for Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) to announce sales of $26.77 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Southern First Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $26.74 million and the highest is $26.80 million. Southern First Bancshares posted sales of $28.98 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southern First Bancshares will report full year sales of $107.62 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $107.41 million to $107.82 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $110.94 million, with estimates ranging from $109.87 million to $112.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Southern First Bancshares.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.15. Southern First Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 21.01%.

Shares of SFST traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.79. The company had a trading volume of 15,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,613. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.90. Southern First Bancshares has a 52 week low of $23.16 and a 52 week high of $56.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $391.00 million, a P/E ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.08.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SFST. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,016 shares of the bank’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 275.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,449 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Southern First Bancshares by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 543,262 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,204,000 after acquiring an additional 4,290 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Southern First Bancshares by 5,893.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,514 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 5,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Southern First Bancshares by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 28,937 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southern First Bancshares Company Profile

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides various banking products and services to general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.

