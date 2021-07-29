2,200 Shares in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Purchased by Stonnington Group LLC

Stonnington Group LLC bought a new position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in Zoetis by 128.6% in the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Zoetis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total value of $1,014,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,068,180.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ZTS opened at $203.27 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.64. The company has a market capitalization of $96.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.65. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.41 and a 12-month high of $203.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 55.11%. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.97%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ZTS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. upped their price objective on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.21.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

Read More: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.