2,200 Shares in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Purchased by Stonnington Group LLC

Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 1st quarter worth about $259,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 1st quarter worth about $279,000. Gillson Capital LP bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 1st quarter worth about $7,872,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 614.3% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 36,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,478,000 after purchasing an additional 31,674 shares during the period. 87.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

Shares of WAL opened at $94.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.42. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $30.34 and a 12-month high of $109.84.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.15. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 47.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Western Alliance Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is presently 19.84%.

Several research analysts have commented on WAL shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. raised their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.15.

In related news, Director Steven J. Hilton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.19, for a total value of $1,081,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bryan K. Segedi bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $100.65 per share, with a total value of $100,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,327 shares in the company, valued at $838,112.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Related. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

See Also: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.