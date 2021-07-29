$20.63 Million in Sales Expected for ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) will post $20.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for ReneSola’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $19.59 million to $21.70 million. ReneSola posted sales of $26.19 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 21.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 26th.

On average, analysts expect that ReneSola will report full-year sales of $98.46 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $97.30 million to $99.37 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $129.25 million, with estimates ranging from $114.60 million to $150.14 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ReneSola.

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. ReneSola had a return on equity of 4.02% and a net margin of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of $22.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.00 million.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of ReneSola in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of ReneSola in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of ReneSola from $11.00 to $8.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. ReneSola presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.86.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Physicians Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in ReneSola in the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of ReneSola in the 1st quarter worth $148,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ReneSola by 302.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 233,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,880,000 after acquiring an additional 175,563 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in ReneSola by 199.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 86,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 57,662 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in ReneSola by 80.1% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 62,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 27,740 shares during the last quarter. 34.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ReneSola stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.29. The stock had a trading volume of 5,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,062,494. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.25. ReneSola has a 52 week low of $1.42 and a 52 week high of $35.77. The stock has a market cap of $508.46 million, a PE ratio of 46.50 and a beta of 2.30.

ReneSola Company Profile

ReneSola Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It operates through three segments: Solar Power Project Development, EPC Services, and Electricity Generation Revenue. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights. In addition, its engineering, and procurement and construction business includes engineering design, procurement of solar modules, balance-of-system components and other components, and construction contracting and management services.

