$2.42 Billion in Sales Expected for Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) to post $2.42 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Owens & Minor’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.54 billion and the lowest is $2.31 billion. Owens & Minor reported sales of $1.81 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 33.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Owens & Minor will report full-year sales of $9.61 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.42 billion to $9.80 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $9.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.47 billion to $9.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Owens & Minor.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 43.12% and a net margin of 1.28%. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OMI. increased their target price on Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Owens & Minor from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Owens & Minor from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Owens & Minor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.44.

In other Owens & Minor news, insider Christopher M. Lowery sold 33,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total transaction of $1,245,110.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 373,269 shares in the company, valued at $13,680,308.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Henkel acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $35,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,511 shares of company stock valued at $4,953,795 over the last quarter. 4.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 8.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,297,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,258,000 after buying an additional 912,047 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 90.5% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,353,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,888,000 after buying an additional 643,214 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 41.3% in the first quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,549,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,227,000 after buying an additional 453,000 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 95.3% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 815,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,667,000 after buying an additional 398,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 399.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 428,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,099,000 after buying an additional 342,453 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

OMI stock traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $46.17. 2,777 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,216,989. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.41. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.65. Owens & Minor has a 12 month low of $12.54 and a 12 month high of $49.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.0025 dividend. This is an increase from Owens & Minor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.44%.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment comprises of United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services business. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

