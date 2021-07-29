$2.09 Million in Sales Expected for XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA) to report $2.09 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for XOMA’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $200,000.00 and the highest is $3.98 million. XOMA reported sales of $440,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 375%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that XOMA will report full year sales of $11.56 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.22 million to $20.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $14.35 million, with estimates ranging from $2.80 million to $25.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for XOMA.

Get XOMA alerts:

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 million. XOMA had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 5.63%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of XOMA from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of XOMA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, Aegis assumed coverage on XOMA in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. XOMA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

Shares of XOMA traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $33.40. 200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,673. The stock has a market cap of $376.42 million, a P/E ratio of 178.79 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 5.36, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.87. XOMA has a 52 week low of $15.48 and a 52 week high of $46.32.

In other news, CEO James R. Neal sold 9,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total transaction of $303,487.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,679 shares in the company, valued at $459,887.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in XOMA by 2,757.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 943 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in XOMA by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in XOMA in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of XOMA by 105.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in XOMA by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,693 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. 56.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XOMA Company Profile

XOMA Corporation, a biotech royalty aggregator, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has a pipeline of monoclonal antibodies and technologies to license to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to further their clinical development.

Recommended Story: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on XOMA (XOMA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for XOMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XOMA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.