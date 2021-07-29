1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) Director Daniel B. Fitzpatrick Buys 2,500 Shares

1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) Director Daniel B. Fitzpatrick bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.34 per share, for a total transaction of $108,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

1st Source stock opened at $44.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.19. 1st Source Co. has a 12-month low of $28.72 and a 12-month high of $51.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.60.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.13. 1st Source had a net margin of 29.10% and a return on equity of 11.25%. On average, equities research analysts predict that 1st Source Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. This is a positive change from 1st Source’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.85%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 1st Source from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRCE. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in 1st Source by 8.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 13,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 5,268 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of 1st Source by 278.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in 1st Source in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,323,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in 1st Source by 189.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 1st Source

1st Source Corporation operates as the holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate loans, and lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

