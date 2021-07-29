188,000 Shares in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) Bought by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 188,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,014,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.37% of Hawaiian as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HA. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Hawaiian by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,967,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $79,153,000 after purchasing an additional 855,306 shares during the period. Highline Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Hawaiian in the first quarter valued at about $14,896,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Hawaiian by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,224,969 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $219,359,000 after acquiring an additional 467,336 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hawaiian in the first quarter valued at about $5,334,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hawaiian in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,117,000. Institutional investors own 72.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Aaron J. Alter sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total transaction of $62,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 69,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,725,253.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William S. Swelbar sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total transaction of $103,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $660,712.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $241,000. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HA shares. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Hawaiian in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Hawaiian from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Hawaiian to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.13.

NASDAQ:HA opened at $20.31 on Thursday. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $11.50 and a one year high of $31.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 2.41.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.79) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $410.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.32 million. Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 91.32% and a negative return on equity of 103.19%. The business’s revenue was up 584.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.81) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Portland, Oregon; and Seattle, Washington.

