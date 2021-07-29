$184.58 Million in Sales Expected for Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) to announce $184.58 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Commvault Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $182.30 million to $186.00 million. Commvault Systems posted sales of $171.14 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Commvault Systems will report full-year sales of $768.80 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $763.90 million to $772.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $825.23 million, with estimates ranging from $815.00 million to $833.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Commvault Systems.

Get Commvault Systems alerts:

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $183.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.71 million. Commvault Systems had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a positive return on equity of 7.93%. Commvault Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on CVLT. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Commvault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Summit Insights lifted their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.33.

NASDAQ CVLT traded up $0.85 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 455,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,342. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.71. Commvault Systems has a twelve month low of $38.90 and a twelve month high of $83.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.19.

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.88, for a total transaction of $339,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 279,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,938,723.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO James J. Whalen sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total transaction of $97,682.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,263,442.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,000 shares of company stock worth $7,758,884. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Commvault Systems by 17.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,602 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 5,501 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Commvault Systems by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 75,886 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,202,000 after acquiring an additional 19,519 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Commvault Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Commvault Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $2,342,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Commvault Systems by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 327,359 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,126,000 after acquiring an additional 7,757 shares during the last quarter. 93.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. It products category include Data Protection, Data insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services.

Read More: ESG Score

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Commvault Systems (CVLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Commvault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commvault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.